Overview

Dr. Paul Pedersen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Barbourville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin.



Dr. Pedersen works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Barbourville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

