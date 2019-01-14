Dr. Paul Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Payne, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Payne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Payne works at
Locations
Dallas Office4224 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 821-9938Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Select Specialty Hospital - Dallas Downtown3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-9938
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Payne has been my OB-GYN since I moved to Dallas in 1981 -- he has provided services to me thru all stages of my womanhood -- I trust him with his skills and has provided me with sound medical advice thru the years! He is a doctor you can work with...and most of all trust.
About Dr. Paul Payne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
