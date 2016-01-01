Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Parker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Urgent Care - Orcutt1102 E Clark Ave Ste 120A, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 332-8185Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Parker, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
