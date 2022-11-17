Dr. Paul Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Parker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Surgiplex122 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 967-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parker was great ... I cannot say enough great things about him his work and his office..they made the entire process so smooth for me and seamless... my breast augmentation was done beautifully I cannot believe I did not do this sooner! I highly recommend him to anyone who is considering this procedure... do not think just go and get it done you will not regret it
About Dr. Paul Parker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Union College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
369 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
