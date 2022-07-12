Dr. Paul Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Park, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
North Carolina Surgery at Raleigh2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-7874Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Carolina Surgery at Garner300 Health Park Dr, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 784-7874
North Carolina Surgery at Wakefield11200 Governor Manly Way, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 784-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Park for thyroid surgery. In a very stressful time, I immediately felt at ease talking to Dr. Park. Not only is he very knowledgeable, but he is very personable, and he very clearly talked through my diagnosis and options with me. He helped me weigh various choices and I felt that I made a very informed decision. The surgery itself went better than I could have imagined, and every nurse that cared for me mentioned unprompted how Dr. Park always does a phenomenal job. He truly did - my recovery was extremely smooth, nearly pain-free, and I was back to normal within 24 hours! I am thankful I was referred to Dr. Park and would recommend anyone use him for thyroid surgery.
About Dr. Paul Park, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407065477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.