Dr. Paul Pare, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Pare works at Coastal Eye Center in Stuart, FL with other offices in Jensen Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.