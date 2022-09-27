Dr. Paul Papillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Papillion, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Papillion, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
Papillion Aesthetics8115 Isabella Ln Ste 12, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 270-8511Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papillion?
"If I could give 10 stars I would. Dr. Papillion is a top-notch plastic surgeon, he has the confidence and expertise you want in a surgeon. Not only is Dr Papillion my awesome boss but he is also a great person, dad, husband, and of course plastic surgeon. Dr. Papillion has a great aesthetic eye and talented hands, he is knowledgeable of the body and keeps your natural beauty. He is not trying to “sell” nor is he interested in anything other than the best aesthetic outcome possible. I had a skin-only tummy tuck and breast augmentation in July 2022. I have worked with Dr. Papillion for the last two years and after seeing so many patients have their lives changed by his beautiful artwork I was no longer afraid of surgery. I am so thankful for his gifted hands, my results are everything I dreamed of. He has wonderful aftercare because he truly cares for you as a person. Not to mention the wonderful team and nurses Kim, Anoosh, and Sarah. I was not paid extra to write this review!'
About Dr. Paul Papillion, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1053431015
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- General Surgery University Of Tennessee / Chattanooga Campus
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Northwestern State University
- General Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papillion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Papillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papillion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.