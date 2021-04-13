Dr. Papadimitriou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Papadimitriou, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Papadimitriou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Dale, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Papadimitriou works at
Locations
Reynolds Memorial Hospital800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 221-3012
Ohio Valley Medical Center2000 Eoff St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8517
Glen Dale Medicine & Pediatrics Pllc407 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 221-3012
Attila A Lenkey MD LLC2101 Jacob St Ste 501, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-8517
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love my Dr. He listens to me. He's very thorough with my care and knows everything before I even get there. I trust him completely and wish he were my family Dr as well honestly.. the staff at his office are wonderful as well.
About Dr. Paul Papadimitriou, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801909510
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papadimitriou accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papadimitriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Papadimitriou has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papadimitriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Papadimitriou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadimitriou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadimitriou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadimitriou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.