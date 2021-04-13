Overview

Dr. Paul Papadimitriou, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Dale, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Papadimitriou works at Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, WV with other offices in Wheeling, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.