Overview

Dr. Paul Palumbo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carthage Area Hospital.



Dr. Palumbo works at AMIDON MEDICAL GROUP PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.