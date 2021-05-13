Dr. Paul Pagley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Pagley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Pagley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Pagley works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Lakeway14425 Falcon Head Blvd Bldg A, Austin, TX 78738 Directions (512) 503-5356
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5357Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 446-0143
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Saint Marks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pagley is a wonderful doctor. He is caring and compassionate and explains everything to you. I really like him. First visit and very happy. He lets you be a part of your patient care and is concerned about what you want. So pleased.
About Dr. Paul Pagley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center|University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagley has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.