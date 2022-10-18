Overview

Dr. Paul Ostoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Ostoya works at Paul W Ostoya MD Inc in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.