Dr. Paul Ossi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Ossi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Ossi works at
Locations
Ackerman Cancer Center2 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-7411Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ackerman Cancer Center10881 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 880-5522Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
Ackerman Cancer Center1340 S 18th St Ste 103, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 277-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, Knowledgeable, Personable. Great personality. Explains in detail.
About Dr. Paul Ossi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1972508299
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Baptist Medical Center
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
