Overview

Dr. Paul Ossi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Ossi works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.