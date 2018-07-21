Overview

Dr. Paul Orloff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.



Dr. Orloff works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.