Dr. Paul Orloff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Orloff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg.

Dr. Orloff works at Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mmc Manhattan Practice At 71st Street
    178 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 737-2124
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Ocular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2018
    Dr. Orloff is a perfect ophthalmologist! He is very careful and thorough when he examines my eyes. He spends plenty of time with me and always produces an excellent prescription. i went to a local optometrist to save time (but not money) last month and I was given a totally wrong lens prescription. I then went back to Dr. Orloff and got the right prescription as well as a recommendation for an excellent nearby optician. I am so lucky to be connected with such a great opththamologist!
    Barbara Gleason in Brooklyn, NY — Jul 21, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Orloff, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700973716
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Orloff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Orloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orloff has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orloff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

