See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. O'Moore works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology Group of Abington, PC
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
Volume CT Scan
PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast
Volume CT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Ultrasound, Breast Chevron Icon
Volume CT Scan Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. O'Moore?

Jun 17, 2021
Great bedside manner. Explained everything and had a positive attitude. Put me at ease.
Dolores A. Morrison — Jun 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Moore to family and friends

Dr. O'Moore's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. O'Moore

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD.

About Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861480428
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. O'Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. O'Moore works at University Of Missouri Health Care in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. O'Moore’s profile.

Dr. O'Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Moore.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.