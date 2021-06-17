Dr. O'Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. O'Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Radiology Group of Abington, PC1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Moore?
Great bedside manner. Explained everything and had a positive attitude. Put me at ease.
About Dr. Paul O'Moore, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861480428
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.