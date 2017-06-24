Dr. Paul Ogershok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogershok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Ogershok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Ogershok, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Waynesburg, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Ogershok works at
Locations
Jack M. Bergstein MD LLC1150 7th St, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (724) 627-2395
Morgantown Pathology Consultants Inc165 Scott Ave Ste 100, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 554-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good medical office. The staff are all genuinely caring and efficient. Dr. Ogershok spent a lot of time listening to my health concerns, did a thorough exam, and came up with an individualized treatment plan for me. Importantly, he spent time to explain his reasoning and recommendations for my treatment plan.
About Dr. Paul Ogershok, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1568471480
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hosps
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogershok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ogershok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogershok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogershok has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ogershok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogershok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogershok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogershok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogershok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.