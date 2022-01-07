Dr. Paul O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul O'Brien, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul O'Brien, MD is an Oncology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O'Brien was excellent. Went for a second opinion. He agreed that my second round of different chemicals would be what he would also prescribe. He explained in detail about how the tumor can react and recommended a mutatianal analysis would be beneficial. Well worth the trip from Gainesville, Ga
About Dr. Paul O'Brien, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902914864
Education & Certifications
- Yale Canc Center Yale University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Brien using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
