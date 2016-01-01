Overview

Dr. Paul Oberstein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Oberstein works at NEW YORK UNIVERSITY LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.