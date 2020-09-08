See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Paul Norwood, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (109)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Norwood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Norwood works at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 2 and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fresno Office
    550 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 261-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 2
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 2
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 2
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypogonadism
Lipedema
Polyneuropathy
Testicular Dysfunction
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Goiter
Gout
Graves' Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipoprotein Disorders
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Acne
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cough
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetic Hypoglycemia
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diet Counseling
Emphysema
Exercise Counseling
Gastroparesis
Gestational Diabetes
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Headache
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperprolinemia
Hypertrichosis
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Kidney Disease
Limb Pain
Malnutrition
Metabolic Disorders
Migraine
Osteopenia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Exceptional, A Doctor that is above the rest. Inspirational. If you want the best forget the rest. His venerable experience is clearly evident.
    Kuriel — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Norwood, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871503649
    Education & Certifications

    • University CA Davis
    • Univ. Of Calif. Irvine-Long Beach Va
    • Univ. Of Calif Irvine-Long Beach Va
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Norwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norwood has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 2 and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    109 patients have reviewed Dr. Norwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

