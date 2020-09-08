Overview

Dr. Paul Norwood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Norwood works at Valley Endocrine in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 2 and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.