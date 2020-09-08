Dr. Paul Norwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Norwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Norwood, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
1
Fresno Office550 E Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional, A Doctor that is above the rest. Inspirational. If you want the best forget the rest. His venerable experience is clearly evident.
About Dr. Paul Norwood, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871503649
Education & Certifications
- University CA Davis
- Univ. Of Calif. Irvine-Long Beach Va
- Univ. Of Calif Irvine-Long Beach Va
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norwood has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 2 and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norwood speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Norwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norwood.
