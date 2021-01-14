Dr. Paul Norris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Norris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Miami Office1801 NE 123rd St Ste 409, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (786) 216-7803
Miami Beach Ob/Gyn Associates400 W 41st St Ste 508, Miami, FL 33140 Directions (786) 216-7803
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I saw Dr Norris 1997 - 1998 when he was a Professor of Gynecology at Jackson. I came to him with severe pelvic pain due to adhesions. He was very caring, concerned and compassionate. He knew i had had 2 laparoscopies before this and explained what he planned to do for me. He explained that the adhesions are growing too fast and there had to be endometriosis in the adhesions. After surgery pathology showed endometriosis all over & around my appendix!, If I ever had a problem I would definitely go back to him.
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Wright State University
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.