Dr. Paul Noh, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Noh, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Noh works at Cincinnati Childrens Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cincinnati Children's Hopsital Medical Center
    3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 636-4975
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Cincinnati Children's Northern Kentucky
    2765 Chapel Pl, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 344-5390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hypospadias
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystometry
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Epididymitis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchiectomy
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Atrophy
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Undescended Testicles
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Ureteroneocystostomy
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Varicocele
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2017
    Dr Noh preformed a hypospadias repair for my son in 2012 and just completed a hernia repair for the same child again yesterday. As always he was upbeat, friendly, & easy to work with. He does talk & work very quickly so I can see where some may perceive him as abrupt, but I've found him to be very kind and patient. The only downside is he tends to run behind timewise, but it's worth the wait because he's thorough & takes as much time as needed to answer questions. His staff is also very nice.
    Hebron, KY — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Noh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811089691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Noh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Noh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noh has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Noh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

