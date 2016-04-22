Dr. Paul Nioce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nioce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nioce, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Nioce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Healthcor Inc2716 W Gore Blvd Ste C, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-3280
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He carefully listens to you describe the health problem. He is thorough in analysis and in explaining the path for a cure. He uses his computer to record and keep track of all your visits and results of tests. He has a terrific bedside manner of caring and very professional analysis.
About Dr. Paul Nioce, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134313463
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nioce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nioce accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nioce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nioce. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nioce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nioce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nioce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.