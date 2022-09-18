Overview

Dr. Paul Nieves, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.