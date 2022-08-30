Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Prescott Urology3262 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 771-5282
Prescott Urocenter811 Ainsworth Dr Ste 101, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 445-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was getting periodic UTI's, was recommended to the Urology Group by my primary care Dr. Selected Dr Nguyen and he recommended full work up of my bladder and kidneys being a type 2 diabetic. The examination revealed an enlarged prostate and 2 bladder stones that was causing the irritation and UTI's. Prior to my final test I passed the stones. Just had my 3rd annual exam and all is good. Thank you Dr Nguyen.
About Dr. Paul Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- University Of AZ
- Harvard Medical School
- University of California, San Diego
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
