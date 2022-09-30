Dr. Paul Neustein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neustein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Neustein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Neustein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Neustein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Genesis Health Partners11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 315, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neustein?
A recent diagnosis has left me depending on 10+ MD specialists with my life. It has been quite overwhelming for me up until I met Dr. Neustein and his astonishing staff. Dr. Neustein, Michelle and the rest of his crew have been nothing but great to me. I am someone who hasn't gone to the doctor in over 20+ years because I've always had bad experiences. Dr. Neustein and his crew have gone above and beyond to make absolutely anything and everything possible for me to feel comfortable. Ever since I started seeing him, I went from going to 10+ MD specialists to only 1. He has been able to stabilize everything so that I can keep my same lifestyle, which was my main concern. I recommend anyone with urological issues to see Paul Neustein, it's the best decision you could make.
About Dr. Paul Neustein, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1578529731
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Lac-Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neustein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Neustein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Neustein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neustein works at
Dr. Neustein has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neustein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neustein speaks Hebrew.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Neustein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neustein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neustein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neustein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.