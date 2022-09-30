Overview

Dr. Paul Neustein, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Neustein works at Genesis Health Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

