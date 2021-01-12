Dr. Paul Neblett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neblett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Neblett, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Neblett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Neblett works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Care Center Pllc6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neblett?
Dr. Neblett is one of those rare doctors who truly cares about his patients. He takes the time to listen to all your concerns, answers questions thoroughly, doesn’t talk down to you, and always makes time to see you if you’re having an urgent problem. He delivered both of my girls and I can’t imagine finding a better doctor to oversee my prenatal care as well as delivery. He’s one of the greats.
About Dr. Paul Neblett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1679579072
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neblett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neblett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neblett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neblett works at
Dr. Neblett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neblett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Neblett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neblett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neblett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neblett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.