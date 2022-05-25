Overview

Dr. Paul Nassab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Nassab works at Orthopedic Health of Kansas City in North Kansas City, MO with other offices in Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.