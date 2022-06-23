Dr. Paul Naour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Naour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Naour, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Michigan Health System
Dr. Naour works at
Locations
McLean County Orthopedics1111 Trinity Ln Ste 111, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 663-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's helped me so much. I'm like a new person. And now he's leaving MCO. I am crushed.
About Dr. Paul Naour, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1144206178
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Illinois--Champaign/Urbana
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naour works at
Dr. Naour has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Naour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.