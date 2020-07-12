Dr. Paul Nager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Nager, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Nager, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nager works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5299Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nager?
Have to wait too long in the second waiting room to see the doctor.
About Dr. Paul Nager, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1821047440
Education & Certifications
- University of Osteopathic Medicine &amp; Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nager works at
Dr. Nager has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nager speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.