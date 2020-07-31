Overview

Dr. Paul Myers, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at Centennial Heart at Brentwood in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Fairview, TN, Clarksville, TN and Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.