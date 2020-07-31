Dr. Paul Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Myers, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Myers, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Centennial Heart at Brentwood1001 Health Park Dr Ste 509, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 701-4016
Centennial Heart - Fairview2340 Fairview Blvd Ste 600A, Fairview, TN 37062 Directions (615) 703-2595
Centennial Heart - Hillcrest Dr251 Hillcrest Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 703-2594
Swan Urogynecology421 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (629) 219-7589
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Laura was exceedingly helpful. She worked for 3 days to get me an appointment with a local hospital always keeping me updated on the progress. So glad she was a part of my healthcare.
About Dr. Paul Myers, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1245325661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine

