Overview

Dr. Paul Muscat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Muscat works at Maine Medical Partners Neurology in Scarborough, ME with other offices in South Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.