Dr. Paul Murray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Murray works at SGMC Cardiology in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.