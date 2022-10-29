Dr. Paul Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Murray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Murray works at
Locations
Physicians for Womens Health LLC31 Sycamore St Ste 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 247-3279
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I was told I needed my first full knee replacement, we researched doctors and chose Dr. Murray. I liked that he was on the cutting edge - the first doctor in Connecticut to use robotic assist for knee replacement surgery. I appreciated the technology and accuracy of that procedure. My wife and I live in New Milford but we’re willing to travel to Hartford to see him and feel that the trip is worth our time to have such an experienced, skilled and personable doctor. He did a great job on my first knee and when it was time to have my other knee replaced four years later, of course, I went back to Dr. Murray. Again, a very successful and positive experience. I am thankful to have had him as my doctor and would recommend him to anyone needing a knee replacement.
About Dr. Paul Murray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French
- 1376518035
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks French.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
