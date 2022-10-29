Overview

Dr. Paul Murray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Murray Joint Replacement Surgery in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.