Dr. Paul Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Murphy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
Paul C. Murphy M.d. Inc.8929 University Center Ln Ste 205, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2011 Dr. Murphy worked on my knee.He did a great job and 7 years later,I'm experiencing zero pain and no discomfort.He is the best.His staff was also very helpful and I feel they went above and beyond with me.Thank you Dr.Murphy!
About Dr. Paul Murphy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265543615
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- New York Medical College
- Colgate University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
