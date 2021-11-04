Dr. Paul Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Murphy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 797-4719
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding OB-GYN. He is so kind, gentle and most importantly extremely knowledgeable and competent. I felt totally at ease throughout my pregnancy. Couldn’t have asked for a better OB for my first child. And 16 months later my C-section scar is barely visible!
About Dr. Paul Murphy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053416198
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Dr. Murphy works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
