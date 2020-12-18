Dr. Muncy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Muncy, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Muncy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Muncy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medprovider Clinic3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-9000
-
2
Baylor Health Care System3500 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-0111
- 3 3434 Swiss Ave Ste 420, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 828-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muncy?
Been my primary care physician over 40 years. Personable, referrals are always the best. Great staff of longstanding
About Dr. Paul Muncy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427061555
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muncy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muncy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muncy works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Muncy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muncy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muncy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muncy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.