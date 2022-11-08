See All Cardiologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD

Cardiology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Moulinie works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY and Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury
    43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-7900
  2. 2
    North Shore - LIJ Medical Group at Syosset
    8 Greenfield Rd, Syosset, NY 11791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-7900
  3. 3
    North Shore Cardiopulmonary
    13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 421-5885
  4. 4
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Huntington
    241 E Main St Unit 1D, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 240-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr. Moulinie is kind, smart, and helpful. He explained my heart issues and gave me good advice.
    Evelina Kahn, MD — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053480921
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincents Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St George',S University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulinie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moulinie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moulinie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moulinie has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moulinie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulinie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulinie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulinie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulinie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

