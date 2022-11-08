Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulinie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from St George',S University and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-7900
North Shore - LIJ Medical Group at Syosset8 Greenfield Rd, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 496-7900
North Shore Cardiopulmonary13 Central St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-5885
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Huntington241 E Main St Unit 1D, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 240-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moulinie is kind, smart, and helpful. He explained my heart issues and gave me good advice.
About Dr. Paul Moulinie, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1053480921
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- St George',S University
- Cardiovascular Disease
