Dr. Paul Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Morton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kamuela, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Morton works at
Locations
1
North Hawaii Community Hospital67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 548-7033
2
West Oahu Orthopedics94-673 Kupuohi St Ste C205, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 439-6201Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Ali'i Health78-6831 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 747-8321Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
4
Island Orthopedics91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 305, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 548-7033
5
Island Orthopaedics3382 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 548-7033Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
North Hawaii Community Hospital Specialty Clinic67-1185 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 881-4638
7
Dr. Paul Norio Morton, MD1380 Lusitana St Ste 808, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 439-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Mainland Administrators (HMA)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Easy to talk to. Very helpful.
About Dr. Paul Morton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Adult Reconstruction
- St. Luke's University Hospital
- St Luke's University Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Antioch College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morton speaks American Sign Language.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
