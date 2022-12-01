See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Paul Moore, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Moore, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from The University Of Texas Medical Branch|The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Moore works at Fetal Testing Center in Austin, TX with other offices in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-1361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Westlake
    1250 S Capital of Texas Hwy Bldg 3 Fl 1, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I makes me sad to see poor reviews on Doc Moore as well, he is the best of any I have had (4 total). He listens, he reacts to changes, he is through, he cares, and has become a friend in all the years I have seen him for my Type 1.... I think I have seen him for over 10 years, maybe longer.... For those who are complaining, Good Doctors are Busy!!!! Plan ahead.
    Jeff S — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Moore, MD
    About Dr. Paul Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114986999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Health Science Center|University of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, CO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center|University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wesley Med Center|Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch|The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

