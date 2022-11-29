Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Vidant Chowan Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates301 Riverview Ave Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 622-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2014. No other surgeon after the first surgery would touch my back again. Spinal fusion did not take Mr. Mitchell talk to me and said he can get me back 65%. I almost died from those surgeries I think he performed three on me I caught something called Streptococcus pagination lead the hospital almost 3 months, but I will tell you one thing that man nurse me back to Health and got me back on the job site performing labor If you wanna ask me, I just had a car accident. I'm right back at square one, but I think he's the best in the country and I'm not just saying that he touched my back and made me whole again not a doctor in Tidewater with her would touch my back.
About Dr. Paul Mitchell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1053354118
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Myelopathy, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
