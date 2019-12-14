Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD
Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
New York Neurology & Sleep Medicine PC635 Madison Ave Fl 17, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 717-4966
Gillian M. Shepherd M.d. & Daniel A. Burton M.d. PC235 E 67th St Rm 203, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 717-4966
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Excellent is not enough! Caring patients and a wonderful personality. Knowledge and support .Responds to your call Has helped me thru twenty years of a chronic illness. I am so thankful to have him as my gastroenterologist
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Miskovitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miskovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miskovitz has seen patients for Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
