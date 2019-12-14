See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Miskovitz works at Paul F Miskovitz MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tina Park, MD
Dr. Tina Park, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD
Dr. Aimee Lucas, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
Dr. Saurabh Mehandru, MD
8 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Neurology & Sleep Medicine PC
    635 Madison Ave Fl 17, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-4966
  2. 2
    Gillian M. Shepherd M.d. & Daniel A. Burton M.d. PC
    235 E 67th St Rm 203, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-4966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Miskovitz?

Dec 14, 2019
Excellent is not enough! Caring patients and a wonderful personality. Knowledge and support .Responds to your call Has helped me thru twenty years of a chronic illness. I am so thankful to have him as my gastroenterologist
Cecelia Moschetti — Dec 14, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Miskovitz to family and friends

Dr. Miskovitz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Miskovitz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD.

About Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699721126
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miskovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miskovitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miskovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miskovitz works at Paul F Miskovitz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Miskovitz’s profile.

Dr. Miskovitz has seen patients for Diarrhea, Unexplained Weight Loss and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miskovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miskovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miskovitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miskovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miskovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Miskovitz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.