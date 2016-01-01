Dr. Paul Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Miller, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
North Oaks Radiation Oncology Medical Center Inc.2230 Lynn Rd Ste 103, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Miller, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1992797526
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
