Overview

Dr. Paul Milhoua, MD is an Urology Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Milhoua works at Hawthorn Medical in N Dartmouth, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.