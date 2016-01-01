Dr. Paul Mignone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mignone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mignone, MD
Dr. Paul Mignone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Mignone Medical Eye Care PC955 Yonkers Ave Ste 100, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 664-6001
-
2
Mignone Medical Eye Care202 Stevens Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 664-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Paul Mignone, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital
- Deaconess Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Bates College
- Ophthalmology
