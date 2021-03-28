Overview

Dr. Paul Michael, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Palm Beach Heart & Vascular in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.