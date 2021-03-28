See All Interventional Cardiologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Paul Michael, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Michael, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Michael works at Palm Beach Heart & Vascular in Wellington, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Palm Beach Heart & Vascular
    1035 S State Road 7 Ste 119, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-5347
    Palm Beach Heart & Vascular
    2609 W Woolbright Rd Ste 4, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-5347
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Limb Ischemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Chronic Total Occlusion Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • RockPort Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2021
    I love the atmosphere at the center, my husband and I were treated like family. We traveled from The Bahamas and was so pleased with the service of the staff and Dr. Michael; his skill set is second to none. I am so grateful to him and his team my husband can walk again without pain.
    Dwight & Laverne Charlow — Mar 28, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Michael, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1477879229
    Education & Certifications

    • Ochsner
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michael has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

