Dr. Paul Micale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Micale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Micale, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Micale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Micale works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Cardiology Specialists11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-0360
-
2
Riverside Cardiology Specialists - Gloucester7544 Hospital Dr Ste 202, Gloucester, VA 23061 Directions (804) 694-5553
-
3
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
4
Riverside Physician Services Inc850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-7754
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Micale?
Dr Micale is an awesome cardiologist. He is very detailed when treating his patients.
About Dr. Paul Micale, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1316933195
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Micale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Micale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Micale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Micale works at
Dr. Micale has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Micale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Micale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Micale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Micale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Micale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.