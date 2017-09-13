Overview

Dr. Paul Micale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Micale works at Riverside Cardiology Specialists in Newport News, VA with other offices in Gloucester, VA and Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.