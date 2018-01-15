Dr. Paul Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Meyers, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Meyers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Locations
-
1
Virginia Complete Care for Women - Chippenham901 Hioaks Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 554-0162Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I got an appointment to see him the day after I was referred to him. The staff was friendly, they've gone above and beyond to help me with any issues I've had and to schedule in procedures needed on short notice. Dr. Meyer's takes the time to explain things to me, he's funny and serious when he needs to be. Has always made sure I understood everything he was saying and took the time to answer any questions or concerns I had.
About Dr. Paul Meyers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134229057
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- SUNY Hosp Ctr|SUNY Hosp Ctr|SUNY Hospital Center|SUNY Hospital Center
