Dr. Paul Meltzer, MD
Dr. Paul Meltzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Trustworthy & professional caring & friendly but most of all knowledgeable. Dr. Meltzer has taken care of me for nearly 30 years... I have trusted him with my life.
About Dr. Paul Meltzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Italian
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Meltzer has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meltzer speaks Dutch and Italian.
