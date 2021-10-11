Overview

Dr. Paul Meltzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Meltzer works at Cardiology Specialists of Orange County in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.