Dr. Paul Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Melnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Melnick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Melnick works at
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Neurology Services111 W High St Ste 107, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-7044
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melnick?
I found Dr Melnick to be very informative, listened to my longtime problems after covid ,looked at my history and actually helped me .The best I have felt in months.
About Dr. Paul Melnick, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295792661
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melnick works at
Dr. Melnick has seen patients for Confusion, Vertigo and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.