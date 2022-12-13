See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ft Lauderdale, FL
Overview

Dr. Paul Meli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center

Dr. Meli works at Paul Meli Orthopedic Surgery in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul Meli Orthopedic Surgery
    2122 NW 62nd St Ste 202, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 349 ratings
    Patient Ratings (349)
    5 Star
    (310)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Meli and his staff are friendly, punctual, fast, efficient, and true professionals. Dr. Meli's skills as a surgeon are unsurpassed. My knee feels like it did thirty years ago, after Dr Meli worked on it. The Dr took his time (post surgery) to explain what he found was wrong and how he fixed it. I would recommend Dr. Meli and his staff to anyone in need of repair.
    Rex Fowler — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Meli, MD
    About Dr. Paul Meli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Meli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meli works at Paul Meli Orthopedic Surgery in Ft Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Meli’s profile.

    Dr. Meli has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    349 patients have reviewed Dr. Meli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

