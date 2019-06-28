See All Podiatrists in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. 

Dr. Meissner Jr works at Renal Treatment Centers Luther in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Treatment Centers Luther
    1818 Pot Spring Rd Ste 110, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 666-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 28, 2019
    I've seen Dr. Meissner a few times and have been happy every time. He's a kind man who takes time to treat the problem and explain, never making me feel rushed. The office itself is also clean and peaceful with friendly staff.
    About Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417947953
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Meissner Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meissner Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meissner Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meissner Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meissner Jr works at Renal Treatment Centers Luther in Lutherville Timonium, MD. View the full address on Dr. Meissner Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Meissner Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meissner Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meissner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meissner Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meissner Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meissner Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

